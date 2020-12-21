Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey wins $75,000 grant

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has received a $75,000 grant from the Hearst Foundations to support the theater’s education programs, most of which were put on hold this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will aid the theater’s plan to both re-engage as many of its full complement of education programs as possible in 2021, and re-evaluate said programs in order to broaden their reach via virtual means. The Hearst Foundations receive approximately 1,000 proposals nationwide each year, and accept approximately a quarter of those requests, of which only 20 percent are directed to new grantees. This is the first time STNJ has applied for and been granted this highly competitive foundation support.

“It is impossible to convey how profound and how wonderful an effect this grant will have on our efforts to provide a wide range of learning opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life,” STNJ Artistic Director Bonnie Monte said. “Our wide scope of education programming is something of which we are inordinately proud, but it is always a struggle to sustain these programs, and the pandemic will make that struggle even more difficult as we begin the process of reinvigorating, and to some extent re-inventing, our programs. This incredibly generous support from Hearst Foundations will not only make that re-engagement process possible, but positively enhanced as well!”

The mission of the Hearst Foundations is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofit organizations to ensure that people of all backgrounds in the United States can build healthy, productive and satisfying lives. Through its grantmaking, the Hearst Foundations support well-established nonprofit organizations that address significant issues within the foundations’ major areas of focus — culture, education, health and social services — and those that primarily serve large demographic and/or geographic constituencies.

“We are honored by the Hearst Foundations’ recognition of our vital education work,” Brian Crowe, STNJ’s long-time director of education, said. “Their support will allow us to expand the reach and impact of our programming for schools and young people, as well as offer invaluable training for emerging artists.”

For information about the theater’s education programs, visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org or email education@shakespeareNJ.org.