Photography workshops and competition

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will start the year 2021 with three workshops given by club members on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dreux Sawyer, of West Orange, will talk about content fill and layer masking in Photoshop; both are ways to quickly remove unwanted elements from photographs. Bruce Goodman, of Montclair, will answer questions about “Photo Pills,” an application that allows one to track the position and path of the sun, moon and Milky Way; for a photographer, it is a great tool to figure out a perfect shooting location, time and date for photos. Ingo Schobert, of Montclair, will talk about photographing smoke, sharing how to create a setup involving smoke and how to photograph it, then giving tips on how to process the image in Photoshop.

A second meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, will be a competition of members’ images with David DesRochers, nature photographer and instructor, judging images for both beginning and advanced photographers in the categories of nature and pictorial. DesRochers is an associate naturalist with the N.J. Audubon Society and a member of the North American Nature Photography Association. In addition to being an experienced photography competition judge, he has presented at camera clubs and major photography events in the northeast.

Both meetings are open to the public at no cost. Contact Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002 for access to the Zoom meetings.