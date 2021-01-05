‘Objet Trouve’ exhibit to open at West Orange Arts Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “Objet Trouve: An Exhibit of Found Objects,” curated by WOAC Vice Chairperson Carol Black-Lemon. The virtual exhibit will debut Jan. 9 on the West Orange Arts Council website at www.woarts.org and will be open for in-person timed-entry visits at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange, through Feb. 27.

Participating artists are Virginia Block, Nina Cioppettini, Maria Estrela, Rona Goldfarb, Ellen Hark, Kathleen Heron, Mary Howe, Carol Jenkins, Cansuela Lawrence, Aron Lifschultz, Modern Fossils’ Judith Marchand and David P. Horowitz, Frank Niccoletti, Amelia Panico, Jennifer Place, Danielle Scott, Georgia Varidakis, Alexandra Vasconcelos, and Ann Vollum.

“Objet trouve” is a French term describing art created from undisguised, modified or ordinary materials that are not normally considered to create art or already have a non-art function. Artists are invited to demonstrate the unique ways they combine or repurpose found objects to evoke memories, spark connections and build upon themes. Common, discarded or unuseful objects are given new life, meaning and purpose in the hands of an artist. This is a great opportunity for artists to use their imaginations and create something that is unexpected.

The hours for timed-entry appointments to view the exhibit in person are posted at www.facebook.com/woac.org. Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. An online gallery will be on view at www.woarts.org.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs and the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.