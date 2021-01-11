This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Privilege, Power, and Everyday Life,” on exhibit from Jan. 15 through Feb. 19 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. The exhibit features artwork that encourages dialogue about implicit bias and stereotypes.

An opening reception will take place on Sunday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. SMI will follow strict guidelines for indoor gatherings — masks will be required and the number of people in the gallery at one time will be limited — general viewing will be by appointment only until further notice.

For those not yet comfortable with public viewing, an online tour of the exhibit, including audio, will be available for viewing. A Zoom reception and curator talk will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

“Privilege, Power, and Everyday Life” focuses largely on the concept of microaggressions, defined as subtle, intentional or unintentional, everyday interactions or behaviors that communicate hostile, derogatory or negative racial messages or assumptions toward historically marginalized groups.

The curator, Theda Sandiford, is an award-winning, self-taught artist based in Jersey City. Participating artists include Donna Bassin, Richard Brachman, Judith Carlin, Elizabeth Demarco, Martha Diaz Adam, Susan Evans Grove, Denise Fitzgerald, Alyson N. Fraser Diaz, Barry Fredericks, Debra Friedkin, Colleen Sweeney Gahrmann, Faith Hagenhofer, June He, Kate Hollitscher, Linda Johns, Alex Katsenelinboigen, Granvilette Kestenbaum, Joan Knauer, Becca Lynes, Jennifer Malone, Evan Stuart Marshall, Leslie Nobler, Courtney Novak, Christy O’Connor, J. Steven Patton, Jean-Paul Picard, Adam Pitt, Chris Revelle, Francisco Silva, Linda Steinhardt Majzner and Miriam Stern.

For more information, visit https://www.studiomontclair.org/, send an email to smi@studiomontclair.org or call 862-500-1447.