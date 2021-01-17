Gas Lamp Players’ mission accomplished: finding new ways to entertain

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Like most theater companies, the Gas Lamp Players weren’t able to have the 2020 they had planned. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled their anticipated spring productions and the company’s annual summer camp at Ridgewood Avenue School, which hadn’t run the summer before, either, because of renovations being done at the school. The pandemic left the players in a tough spot both creatively and financially. There is a silver lining, however: They’ve been able to adapt.

The spring teen production of “Stage Door” was done virtually, using green screen effects and individual entrances and exits for each cast member from their own computers.

“Instead of canceling, we just kept rehearsing, thinking we would be able to go back,” Kristy Graves, the GLP artistic director, told The Glen Ridge Paper on Jan. 12. “When that couldn’t happen, we converted it to virtual, and it ended up working. There’s nothing like live theater, but it was interesting.”

GLP produced a teen cabaret virtually as well, and, when the weather warmed up, the company was able to begin outdoor rehearsals. The children’s group was supposed to stage “Seussical” before the pandemic, but it was hard to rehearse with young children virtually. That’s when the Glen Ridge Recreation Department offered the use of an outdoor jungle gym.

“The set is supposed to look like a jungle gym, with slides and monkey bars,” Graves said. “So we used a real jungle gym, and each kid had their set spot that they would be in. The monkeys would be on the bars, the bird was at the top of the jungle gym. It ended up being this amazing experience.”

Around Halloween, the teens staged an outdoor production of “Carrie,” in keeping with the spooky season. They all stayed socially distanced from one another and wore masks while performing. The audience was also socially distanced and wore masks. The downside, though, is that a spaced-out audience means fewer seats are available, and fewer seats means fewer tickets sold. And ticket sales are GLP’s main source of revenue.

“Obviously, that’s a huge financial hit to the company,” GLP board member Jeff Prior, who is running the company’s current fundraiser, said on Jan. 11. “We’re a nonprofit, but we have a staff of people we’d like to pay.”

The GLP set a lofty goal of $50,000 to keep the programs running and are sharing stories from performers who have been in theater productions over the year online. The performers share their favorite memories from being a part of the GLP and ask community members to help “keep the gas lamp lit.” It’s a way of connecting with the company members in a time when connection is hard to come by.

“Normally you want to get together with people who donate at an event,” Prior said. “We can’t do that. It’s really changed how fundraising is done. We feel like we found a creative way to do it.”

Supporting theater workers is also important, Prior said, because Broadway is still shut down and will be at least until June. Some shows could potentially be closed until the fall. The actors, tech workers and theater operators are out of work.

One advantage of the professional theater world’s shutdown for the GLP: Many of those professionals live in or close to Glen Ridge and have been working on the local productions because they now have the time.

“We’re fortunate that, because we’re so close to New York, we have a lot of people who have been on Broadway,” Prior said. “One of our co-directors for ‘Carrie’ was a headliner on Broadway, and he’s bringing his talents to our teenagers. That’s really special.”

Despite the challenges of the last year, Graves, who has Broadway experience, said good things have come out of pandemic-influenced theater. Virtual rehearsals allow for more focus on music and one-on-one practice time, so when in-person rehearsals start again they can hit the ground running on choreography. Adult performance classes are now an option, which the staff didn’t have the time for before. And outdoor theater, it turns out, is fun.

“The kids doing a show on a jungle gym was something else,” Graves said. “That would be fun to try again. Doing outdoor theater is something we want to continue. The things you’re forced to troubleshoot can be really cool.”

GLP performer stories can be found on the theater’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gaslampplayers. Donations to the company can be made at www.gaslampplayers.org.