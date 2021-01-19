WSOU revisits in 2010s accolades through digital campaigns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Since its founding in 1948, WSOU — the student-run radio station at Seton Hall University — has been celebrated for its many programming achievements. Among its scores of accolades are earning multiple Pinnacle Awards and an induction to the Rock Radio Hall of Fame during the last decade.

Throughout its existence, WSOU has developed generations of students for careers in the broadcasting field through its experiential-learning program. The benefits of WSOU’s preprofessional development focus can be seen in the station being awarded more than a dozen Pinnacle Awards over the course of the decade that just ended, 2011 through 2020. This includes five first-place finishes in the Best Radio Sportscast, Best Radio Newscast and Best Radio Special Event Coverage categories. The Pinnacle Awards honor the best college media organizations and individual work. The contest is open to student work produced for any college media organization, including print, broadcast and online outlets.

“I am extremely proud of the achievements of WSOU’s students over the course of the past 10 years,” general manager Mark Maben said. “In addition to earning a number of national Pinnacle Awards, we closed out the decade with a strong showing in the Garden State Journalists Association’s annual Memorial Journalism Awards competition, including sweeping the Radio General News and Radio Sports categories, and taking first-place honors for Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play in CBI’s National Student Production Awards. All of these awards speak to the quality of the training students receive at the station and within Seton Hall’s College of Communication and the Arts.”

Another notable achievement of the decade for WSOU was the station’s 2018 induction into the Rock Radio Hall of Fame. Since 2014, the Rock Radio Hall of Fame has inducted more than 40 radio stations and individuals. Established by music industry veteran Steven Walker, the Rock Radio Hall of Fame “recognizes and celebrates radio stations and individuals that have made significant and unique contributions to all things rock.” WSOU stands alongside recognized rock stations and individuals such as WJJO-FM, KSHE-FM, Cyndee Maxwell, the band Metallica and others.

The Pinnacle Awards and WSOU’s induction to the Rock Radio Hall of Fame represent only a few of the radio station’s accolades.

“WSOU is a jewel of the university and one of the cornerstones of our college,” College of Communication and the Arts Dean Deirdre Yates said. “Our student-run radio station has been the first home of countless broadcasters and media professionals throughout the industry.”