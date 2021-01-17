Newark Museum of Art to host Community Day, MLK Jr. Day celebration

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Museum of Art’s next Community Day takes place on Monday, Jan. 18, as part of the museum’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Subtitled “Breaking Down Barriers,” the day-long virtual event includes a full slate of virtual activities to celebrate King’s life and further his mission, including a musical performance, a workshop on hair art and a conversation with Bria Goeller about her famous image of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“As we saw in 2020 from the Black Lives Matter movement and other expressions of social justice, Dr. King’s message of hope endures,” said Silvia Filippini-Fantoni, deputy director of learning and engagement at the Newark Museum of Art. “We believe, as Dr. King believed, that it doesn’t take much to change a life. The Newark Museum of Art supports his message and believes that art plays a role in encouraging people to take peaceful action against injustice and inequality. We look forward to hosting the community on Jan. 18 to mark his amazing life.”

Support for the museum’s Community Day events held throughout the year comes from the Horizon Foundation of New Jersey with additional funding from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The schedule for “Breaking Down Barriers” is as follows:

A music performance at 10 a.m. Start your MLK Jr. Day with this inspiring musical performance, directed by Chinah Blac and recommended for all ages. Featuring historical and contemporary footage, the continuing fight for equality is explored and celebrated with passion, love and hope.

“Artmaking: Hair Love,” with Adebunmi Gbadebo, at 10:30 a.m. Inspired by the 2019 animated short film “Hair Love,” this hands-on workshop for ages 6 and older will teach you ways to create art that reflects who you are. Gbadebo is a visual artist who creates sculptures, paintings, prints and paper using human hair sourced from people of the African diaspora. Rejecting traditional art materials, Gbadebo saw hair as a means to center her people and their histories as central to the narratives in her work.

Artmaking: create sneakers that send a message at noon. Learn how to transform a pair of sneakers in this fun art-making activity recommended for ages 6 and older.

“Poetry Performance: The Power of Words” at 1:30 p.m. Watch this powerful spoken word performance with Alexis Green, exploring freedom and justice, from the height of the civil rights movement to now.

“I Have a Dream” speech, recited by the Newark Museum of Art Explorers Program, at 2 p.m.

“Performance: Evolution of African-American Music” at 3 p.m. Take a trip through African-American history via music and performance, showcasing how King’s dream marches on, in this presentation for all ages.

“Community Project: Boundary Breaking Women,” an interactive community project with Bria Goeller, creator of “Ruby and Kamala,” at 4:30 p.m. Goeller will discuss her now-famous image of Ruby Bridges and Kamala Harris, what it means and how it came to be created.

MLK Jr. Trivia Game, ongoing. Enjoy this free MLK Jr.–themed online trivia game. Test your knowledge and learn fascinating facts in this game, recommended for ages 6 and older. To play, visit https://kahoot.it/challenge/009831771 .

Programs are on Zoom and live on social media channels. For more information on any of the day’s activities or to learn more, visit https://www.newarkmuseumart.org/.