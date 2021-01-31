Nutley teen wins award for turn as Jack Kelly in Gas Lamp Players’ ‘Newsies’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — As the star of the Gas Lamp Players’ production of “Newsies” in Glen Ridge in December 2019, Nutley High School senior Luke Surretsky sang “And the World will know! / And the Journal too! / Mr. Hearst and Pulitzer, have we got news for you!” Well, this newspaper is certainly sitting up and taking notice. It is highly likely that in the next few years “the World will know” the name of Luke Surretsky, a multitalented actor, singer and dancer with Broadway aspirations.

Closing out the year 2020, Surretsky won the New Jersey Association of Community Theaters’ Perry Award for Outstanding Youth Actor in a Musical for his performance in the Disney musical in the role of Jack Kelly, a newsboy who unites his fellow newsies after Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at their expense. In the show, which is based on a true story, Kelly and his fellow newsies fight for better working conditions — and they win!

“My initial reaction to winning in my respective category for the Perry Awards was immediate joy and gratitude for my Gas Lamp family,” Surretsky told the Nutley Journal. “It really was an honor, and I am still thrilled about it.”

This isn’t Surretsky’s first accolade. The tenor, who also performs in the Nutley Jazz Lab, was nominated for this same award in 2019 and was also a semifinalist in the 2020 Icon Musical Theater competition. He has also won some awards at NHS for his playing of the double bass.

“In addition to acting and singing, I’ve been playing the piano since kindergarten, the upright and electric bass since fifth grade, and I dabble in guitar and drums as well,” he said.

Just as Surretsky has been making music for most of his life, he was bitten by the acting bug at a young age, too.

“After seeing my first Broadway show I instantly knew that theater was my calling,” he said about seeing “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway when he was 4 or 5 years old. “I started doing some local theater when I was 5 years old; however, it wasn’t until the seventh grade that I gave up all my other extracurricular activities and started to pursue it exclusively.”

From kindergarten to third grade, Surretsky acted with the Essex Youth Theater. After a break of a few years, he returned to the stage as Rooster Hannigan in the Nutley Parks and Recreation Department’s staging of the musical “Annie.” Surretsky has performed in more than a dozen theatrical productions in Nutley, Bloomfield and Glen Ridge, as well as in professional productions for Equity and regional shows at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. He also has done some television acting.

But don’t think everything in Surretsky’s life revolves around theater.

“Something about me that may surprise people is how much I love sports,” he said. “I’m a diehard New York Giants fan and a dedicated competitor in fantasy football, and I love to play pickup football games with my friends.

But whether he is playing football or a newsie leading a revolution, Surretsky gives it his all. Out of all his many theater roles, he is most proud of his turn as the protagonist in “Les Miserables.”

“My favorite role to date was Jean Valjean in Gas Lamp’s production of ‘Les Miserables,’ because the show, the role, the score and the story are just simply beautiful and timeless, and that character is iconic,” Surretsky said. “My favorite classic Broadway show has to be ‘Les Miserables’ for all the reasons I previously mentioned. But my favorite contemporary Broadway shows are ‘Sing Street’ and ‘American Idiot,’ because they both have such great music and characters who resonate with me because of their ages and what they are going through at that stage of their lives.”

Although Surretsky has already gotten to play the lead character in his favorite musical, he still has plenty of dreams to fulfill.

“My dream role is Hedwig in ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’” he said. “I love the idea of playing with boundaries and character exploration to the maximum.”

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” tells the story of a gender-queer punk-rock singer from East Berlin who tells her life story as she tours the United States with her band, following her former bandmate — and lover — who stole her songs.

Winning an award for his performance as Jack Kelly was certainly a boost, especially during what has been a difficult year for Surretsky and the performing world in general.

“COVID has affected my performance opportunities by limiting both professional and community theater opportunities, as well as in-person performances,” Surretsky said. “Additionally, all of my college auditions have been virtual. And while I don’t mind virtual learning for school, I cannot wait to get back to auditioning, rehearsing and performing in person. There is nothing like being in front of a live audience.”

While this year has certainly been a drag for the high school senior, Surretsky is still able to draw on his many years of experience, due, in no small part, to his family’s commitment to his dream, and to his childhood in Nutley.

“Growing up in Nutley has provided me with multiple community theater opportunities both here in Nutley and in surrounding towns. Plus, its proximity to Paper Mill Playhouse has allowed me to take advantage of participating in their Summer Conservatory program,” Surretsky said. “Being only a bus ride away from New York City allowed me to start auditioning for regional theater/Broadway, film, TV and commercials much earlier than I would have if I had to get on a plane. Being so close to the city has also given me the opportunity to see a ton of Broadway and off-Broadway shows, which I can’t wait to start doing again.”

Photos Courtesy of Christina Surretsky