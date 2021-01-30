Nutley native writes Cold War–era spy novel

NUTLEY, NJ — Michael Perrota has spent a solid chunk of the last decade working on his novel, and now the final draft is off the presses and published. The Nutley native wrote “The Ragnarok Vaults: A Thomas Braddock Novel,” a Cold War–era spy novel about fictional character Thomas Braddock, a leading authority on Nazi war criminals in the 1960s who is trying to restore his family’s name after discovering his father sold atomic secrets to the Soviet Union. The setting comes from Perrota’s childhood fascination with the era.

“I’ve always been a history buff,” Perrota, who now lives in Fair Lawn, said in a phone interview with the Nutley Journal on Jan. 17. “Growing up in the ’80s, there was a lot of Cold War culture.”

Seeds of the idea also stemmed from Perrota’s previous career as a community reporter, covering local news in the area. He once interviewed someone whose father had been on a government list of American traitors.

“I always kept that in the back of my mind,” Perrota said, adding that he often wondered how that would affect a person. “How would you deal with that?”

Because the story is centered around historical events, Perrota had to do a lot of research to make sure the fictional world would make sense. Most of the work on the book was done before he actually started writing.

“There was so much research. I probably did more reading than writing, to be honest,” Perrota said. “I watched a lot of documentaries. When I was done I had to unplug from it a little bit. It’s always fascinating, though. As long as there are world powers, they’ll spy on each other.”

Perrota started writing the initial draft of the book about 10 years ago and then put it down for a while before starting to write in earnest two years later. After working on it off and on, Perrota was ready to release the book just as the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s learning how to promote a book while not leaving his home.

“I was saying, ‘Please release it now!’” Perrota said. “People can’t go anywhere, and maybe they need something to read. The promotional aspect now is all social media. It is difficult not to be doing it in person, because you want to be talking with people who enjoy it. So there’s definitely some challenges.”

This is not the only learning curve Perrota’s navigated during the process of writing and having “The Ragnarok Vaults” published. This is the first time Perrota has written fiction. With a background in reporting, he went back to school and finished his master’s degree in creative writing in 2012. Finding that there is more room in fiction than nonfiction to be long-winded, Perrota had to learn how to adjust. Going back to school helped.

“Talking to other writers certainly helped,” he said. “Also, just being around other students who were competitive. They make you want to get better. You learn from each other and take suggestions. Not all of them will help, but sometimes they do.”

“The Ragnarok Vaults” is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble in both paperback and digitally. Perrota is toying with new ideas now, trying to figure out what he wants to write next, especially as this project was such a long time in the making.

“It’s just something I always wanted to do,” he said. “Instead of talking about doing it, I just did.”