Luna Stage presents new play, ‘Strange Happenings at the School Library’

WEST ORANGE / ORANGE, NJ — “Strange Happenings at the School Library,” a fantastical adventure for all ages, will stream on Luna Stage’s digital platforms from Feb. 5 through 28. Tickets are free but reservations are required, and are available at www.lunastage.org.

Greek gods, fairy tale characters and beloved figures from “Alice in Wonderland” don’t behave as expected in this new play by Jenny Lyn Bader and Martine Sainvil. Commissioned by Orange High School and inspired by student stories, this new comedy follows a school librarian as she unravels a literary mystery during the COVID-19 pandemic. With time spent on Mount Olympus, through the looking glass and in our own complicated world, “Strange Happenings” will delight audiences of all ages, inviting a sense of imagination and wonder.

“The pandemic sometimes feels like looking-glass land, or one of those enchanted castles where the spell hasn’t lifted,” Bader said. “We wanted to tell a story where familiar myths and folklore go a little sideways, and find the comedy in these overwhelming times.”

The show was initially performed by Orange High School drama students in December via Zoom.

“I’m so glad that I had the opportunity to co-create a story that gives audiences of all ages, as well as our cast and crew, a chance to stretch their imaginations, explore new ways of experiencing theater, and have so much fun seeing familiar characters in a whole new way,” Sainvil said.

The Luna Stage cast includes Zach Canter, RJ Christian, Julia Creutzer, Christie Lynn Devoe, Kiana Lum, Naiya McCalla, Romello Rodriguez, Tanner Roncace, Nic Sanchez, Patrick Singer and Mary Walker. This virtual production is co-directed by Luna’s emerging directors, Lily Greenberg, Dillon Mitcham and Alexander Oleksy, with production design by Cameron Filepas and an original score by Megan Culley.

“Luna is committed to creating work that responds nimbly to the most pressing issues of our time,” Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith said, “and we are overjoyed to have this opportunity to invite families to share this theatrical experience, to laugh together and to enjoy this imaginative adventure.”