Young artists invited to audition for Paper Mill’s summer conservatory

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse is holding auditions for its prestigious 2021 Summer Musical Theater Conservatory for young artists. Paper Mill Playhouse welcomes audition videos from students ages 10 to 18. The program culminates in a video presentation titled “New Voices of 2021!” This original program will premiere online in September.

The 2021 Paper Mill Playhouse Summer Musical Theater Conservatory will take place from June 28 to July 23 at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Paper Mill Studios in Milburn. Students will be offered a hybrid schedule of live training three days a week and virtual instruction two days a week. Classes will be modest in size with all current CDC guidelines and state-mandated protocols in place for live instruction.

Auditions for the conservatory are by video submission only. For audition video guidelines, submission instructions and other important information on tuition and available scholarships, visit https://papermill.org/education/summer-training/summer-conservatory/.

“Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory is one of the finest young artist professional development programs for musical theater in the United States,” said Mark Hoebee, Paper Mill’s producing artistic director. “It is amazing to see these young performers learn and grow into professional artists culminating in a performance produced by leading industry professionals.”

The “New Voices” performance is the culmination of the four-week program. Also appearing will be numerous winners and nominees of the 2021 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Investors Foundation, who win scholarships to attend the conservatory.

“From the first day of class all the way through the ‘New Voices’ performance, we require our students to rise to the demands of this rigorous program,” said Lisa Cooney, Paper Mill Playhouse director of education. “We ask them to work harder than they ever have before as young performers, and we strive to build an incredible ensemble company, while each student hones their own individual performance skills.”