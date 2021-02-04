Annual Poetry Out Loud competition held at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Olivia Ridley was crowned the winner and Nooha Kawsar the runner-up at West Orange High School’s annual Poetry Out Loud competition on Jan. 13.

Ridley was recently recognized as a playwright for her play “Ghost Gun,” which was selected by #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence as one of seven works by young people nationally; 184 original plays from 23 states and three countries were submitted for consideration and were reviewed by award-winning playwrights Lauren Gunderson, David Henry Hwang, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Robert Schenkkan and Karen Zacarias.

As the school’s Poetry Out Loud winner, Ridley will represent the high school in the upcoming Poetry Out Loud regional competition.

This year’s judges were Mindy Harvat, a former AP literature and English language arts teacher, judging from Nashville, Tenn.; Karen Perry, a former English Department supervisor and West Orange faculty member and graduate; Dean Sluyter, an author, meditation guru and Audible recorder, judging from California; and Tynia Thomassie, who brought Poetry Out Loud to WOHS as a former English teacher at the school and is currently a technology integration specialist for grades 6-12. West Orange High School English teachers Molly Wachtel and Ashley Roxas, along with members of the English Honor Society, Escriptus, hosted the event.

In addition to Ridley and Kawsar, other competitors were Deven Grover, David Tamay, Emily Liew and Carmia Rojas. Grover came in third place.

To view the contest, visit https://youtu.be/Wtbu_wu7ng8.