West Orange HS drama department to stream award-winning play

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School drama department will present its first-ever filmed and streamed play, “Love/Sick,” from Feb. 12 to 14. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on all three nights with a matinee on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.woboe.org/lovesick.

John Cariani’s “Love/Sick” is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, “Love/Sick” is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

“Love/Sick” was originally scheduled to open at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center in October, but was canceled due to pandemic concerns.

“It’s a play turned Valentine’s video production,” drama teacher Wendy Mapes said. “I recorded the scenes on Zoom and arranged the shot composition and backgrounds with the students who used their own phones on Zoom to do the scene.”

Directors for “Love/Sick” include Mapes and student directors Jillian Russell and Veena Steaphen. Lauren Grof-Tisza edited the piece and Deb Coen produced it.

Segments of the play were also entered into the Virtual Thespian Festival in January, where “Love/Sick” won best play in the Chapter Select competition.

The play’s cast includes: Matt Rojas, Oona Callender, Amina Anekwe, Hailey Miller, Maria Nalieth, Nyobi Boddie, Abby Insana, Justin Peters, Sebastian Chaviano and Olivia Ridley.