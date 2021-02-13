State arts council gives grant awards to Essex County artists

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey State Council on the Arts recently held its first public meeting of 2021, where nearly $1 million was awarded to 129 New Jersey artists through two grant programs.

In the crafts category, Noelle Lorraine Williams, of Newark, was awarded $9,000. In the interdisciplinary performance and interdisciplinary visual arts category, Terry Boddie, of Orange, was awarded $11,000 and Reid Farrington, of Maplewood, was awarded $17,500. In the photography category, Donna Bassin, of Cedar Grove, was awarded $11,000; Dominique Duroseau, of Newark, was awarded $13,000; Franck Lazare, of Maplewood, was awarded $9,000; Veronica Gonmiah, of Newark, was awarded $9,000; Amy Becker, of Newark, was awarded $4,100; and James Aloysius Mullen, of Maplewood, was awarded $9,000. In the Playwriting and Screenwriting category, Justice Hehir, of Newark, was awarded $13,000; Joe Sutton, of West Orange, was awarded $9,900; and John Wooten, of Glen Ridge, was awarded $14,000.

The individual artist fellowships are competitive awards to New Jersey artists in 12 rotating disciplines granted solely on independent peer panel assessment of work samples. The anonymous process is focused on artistic quality, and awards may be used to help artists produce new work and advance their careers. This program is carried out in partnership with the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.

“In this unprecedented time, people across the world have turned to the arts,” N.J. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said. “It is the passion and creativity of artists like the ones honored today who have gotten us through some of our most difficult times. New Jersey is home to a wonderfully diverse and extremely talented artist community, and I’m proud to work with the Arts Council to ensure ongoing support for our state’s individual artists.”

The council also announced grants awarded through the Individual Artist Recovery Grant program. This new program was announced last fall in response to the impact of the COVID pandemic on New Jersey artists, many of whom are gig and freelance workers who were not immediately eligible for employment recovery benefits or funds.

The program was spearheaded by the council’s director of artist services, Danielle Bursk, who said: “New Jersey’s artists were impacted financially by the pandemic on multiple fronts. Arts venues closed, meaning their creative work and income suffered. Plus, gig work and side-jobs dried up, leaving many artists with no source of income. Offering individual artist recovery grants allows the state arts council to help New Jersey artists with financial recovery at a time when they need it most. Helping to support their recovery through this program is one way we can ensure that New Jersey’s artists will continue to thrive and produce the incredible creative work that we are so proud of.”