Vanguard presents free webinar on history of blackface

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Blackface minstrelsy, which derived its name from white performers who blackened their faces, was a form of entertainment that reached its peak in the mid-19th century and still rears its ugly head today.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., join Janeece Freeman Clark, Seton Hall University adjunct professor and founding artistic director of Vanguard Theater Company, and Susheel Bibbs, award-winning singer-filmmaker and founder of the Living Heritage Foundation, for a video presentation and rich conversation about the history of minstrelsy and how black producers, playwrights and composers used this form of entertainment as a catalyst to change the narrative and begin telling their own stories.

The event is free; register at http://bit.ly/VTCWebHis.