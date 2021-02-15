West Orange teen Marley Dias nominated for NAACP Image Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School student Marley Dias — internationally known for her #1000BlackGirlsBooks movement, her own book “Marley Gets it Done” and being named as one of Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential Teens of 2018” — is again in the news with her nomination for an NAACP Image Award for her Netflix show “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”

Dias is host and executive producer for “Bookmarks,” which highlights books and themes centering on identity, respect, justice and action. Guests on the program have included rapper, actor and writer Common; actor and author Lupita Nyong’o; comedian, actor and author Tiffany Haddish; actor and “Little” executive producer Marsai Martin; singer, actor and poet Jill Scott; actor and activist Kendrick Sampson; actor and author Grace Byers; actor Caleb McLaughlin; TV personality Karamo Brown; ballerina and author Misty Copeland; and author Jacqueline Woodson.

The public is invited to cast their votes for Dias’ program and a host of others. Programs and individuals with the highest number of votes in a category will be announced as the winners during the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards, to be broadcast on BET live on March 27 beginning at 8 p.m.

To vote for Dias and “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” visit https://vote.naacpimageawards.net/?fbclid=IwAR0H-wYUbduWXdpW5G4QdD9dc9stdCjBzGS4YaUJ0XVe2w3PHKqK84plJxc#logo_position. The program is nominated in the “Children’s Programming” category.