Bloomfield HS thespians to stage ‘Into the Woods’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School winter musical, “Into the Woods,” will be performed in a socially-distant setting, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, at Bloomfield High School’s auditorium, on Feb. 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., and on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

“Into the Woods” is produced and directed by Brandon Doemling, with musical direction by Michelle Lampert, choreography by Tracey Turner Turano, set design by Ralph Turano, lighting and sound design by Nicholas Von Hagel, and costumes by Liz McCartney. The associate producer is Abby Maichuk Miles, with properties by Roberta Petrik. The cast includes 26 Bloomfield High School students, with a crew of six.

Audiences should prepare for early arrival to the performances. House staff for the winter musical will take temperatures as patrons enter the building, and escort each party to their seats, in order to ensure adequate distancing throughout the auditorium. Each party will be limited to groups of eight. All patrons must wear masks while they are in the BHS building; there are no exceptions.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bhsthespiansociety.ticketleap.com. For more information, call Doemling at 973-699-3502.