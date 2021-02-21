Luna Stage presents ‘The Whole Megillah: A Purim Spiel for Grown Ups’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage has commissioned a Zoom Purim spiel, written by playwright Jenny Lyn Bader. “The Whole Megillah: A Purim Spiel for Grown Ups” features juicy roles for eight actors and a fun party atmosphere for audiences.

Purim spiels, or Purim plays, are traditionally performed as part of the Jewish holiday, Purim, which celebrates the saving of the Jews from Haman as recounted in the Book of Esther. These plays, often informal and comedic in nature, have been performed as part of Jewish tradition since the early 1500s.

As many communities explore how to remain connected and creative in the virtual space, Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith began to explore how to create a Zoom Purim experience for adults isolated from their congregations. Initially, her focus was on local Montclair synagogue B’nai Keshet, where she is a member, but she quickly realized that other community organizations — both Jewish and not — might enjoy having access to this experience as well.

Bader, whose drama “Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library” had its world premiere at Luna Stage last year, was tapped to create this irreverent, rollicking romp through Jewish lore. The play is available for free download and performance by all who wish to experience the piece.

The holiday of Purim takes place the evening of Thursday, Feb. 25, and during the day on Friday, Feb. 26. For more information or to request the script for the spiel, contact purim@lunastage.org.