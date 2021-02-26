This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Womyn’s Werq,” on exhibit from March 5 to April 9 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Sunday, March 7, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a Zoom curator talk on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. The exhibit, described by curator Donna Kessinger as an old-school, LGBTQ-friendly, radical-feminist art exhibition, features more than 60 pieces of artwork, including videos, sculpture and two-dimensional creations in a great variety of mediums; there will also be installations in the gallery windows. A virtual exhibit with audio from the artists will be on the Studio Montclair website at www.studiomontclair.online.

The show consists of artworks that serve as visual narratives based on the mantra that the personal is political. They reflect on and seek to answer such questions as: What embodies radicalism on an artistic level? Is it the artist’s engagement with protest, activism and/or cultural organizing? Is it the materials used or the conceptual content of the work? With a strong focus on inclusion, this exhibit represents all artists who may identify as gender-fluid, eco femme, queer/trans and old-school butch/femme.

“I am very excited about the level and intensity of the work which was submitted to ‘Womyn’s Werq’ at Studio Montclair,” Kessinger said. “There is a palpable edge to the feminist dialogue which is emerging between the art, artists and exhibition space. As we continue to face cultural change and a brighter reality, even in the face of adversity, I hope that bringing this incredible group of artists together will create a chance for us to collectively recharge our spirits and celebrate together as a community of art makers!”