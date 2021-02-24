State of Illinois recommends ‘Little Ant’ book by Nutley author

NUTLEY, NJ — The state of Illinois just listed “Little Ant & the Epic Battle,” by Nutley resident Ilene Dudek, as a valuable COVID-19 resource for families. It sits alongside recommendations from the CDC and UNICEF as a resource for understanding the pandemic.

“Little Ant & the Epic Battle” is an award-winning book featuring a lovable little ant and his fight against coronavirus. It is a modern-day fairy tale that talks about the threat of germs, the power of teamwork and the importance of handwashing.

Written and illustrated by Dudek, “Little Ant & the Epic Battle” is the sixth book in her “Little Ant” series. It was awarded the 2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award, earning honorable mention in the Picture Books 6 and Older category. It was also featured on the “16W with Norman” podcast and included in an art program at Lovlee Art Studios in Bloomfield.

  

