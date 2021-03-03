Maplewood, Orange filmmakers selected for Garden State Film Festival

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Celebrating its 19th anniversary this March 23 to 28, the internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated selection of original works to a diverse audience from around the world. Producers are working with F&S Digital again to make GSFF 2021 a hybrid virtual and live event.

All scheduled film screenings will be presented via livestream in a dynamic digital format with selected live in-person events and will include world premieres, celebrities, industry panels, parties and networking, along with entertainment for all.

Among the selection of more than 300 films of a variety of lengths and genres, the Garden State Film Festival has announced that the festival will screen “Behind the scenes of Maplewoodstock,” directed by Maplewood resident Trinity Small, and “Pandemic, The,” directed by Orange resident Danielle Earle.

Small’s film is “a look into a hometown music festival that has been going on for over a decade.” Earle’s documentary showcases a day in the life in Orange during the pandemic. “Behind the scenes of Maplewoodstock” and “Pandemic, The” will both be screened March 28, from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Asbury Lanes, both in-person and via livestream.

“The GSFF will screen over 300 films from 25 various countries,” festival founder Diane Raver said. “There is something for everyone! Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

For tickets and more information about these films and other programs, visit www.gsff.org.