Ember offers in-person concert in South Orange on April 16

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Ember, the critically acclaimed choral ensemble of Schola Cantorum on Hudson, will present the live concert “Release,” in which the ensemble examines the period in life between what was and what will be.

A live performance will be held Friday, April 16, at 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange. A limited number of tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/EmberRelease. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place; attendees must wear a face mask to enter.

“We learned new ways of living and working, new ways of being human with other humans throughout the pandemic,” founding artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King said. “Some changes we will certainly be glad to forfeit as soon as we can! Others we may elect to retain, having learned new things that enhance life. Together, we seek to acknowledge the sense of loss and disorder that we are left with, and to make a proactive choice to hold more lightly some parts of life that may have seemed essential in the past.”