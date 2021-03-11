Montclair Art Museum hosts town hall on ‘Fragile Freedoms’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Art Museum will host a community town hall on Thursday, March 18, inspired by its exhibition “Fragile Freedoms: Maggie Meiners Revisits Rockwell,” which explores modern reinterpretations of Norman Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms.”

Between the pandemic, racial injustice, the socioeconomic divide and other disparities, the sense of freedom and security has become fragile and uncertain. This discussion will examine the extent of these disparities and explore what can be done as a community to take action.

The event will be moderated by Montclair community activist James Johnson, who believes that “this is a time of tremendous need, unprecedented in the midst of our lifetimes.” Johnson encourages the community to join the vital discussion.

The town hall will include issue-based breakout groups to further examine the extent of these disparities. Panelists and breakout group leaders include: James E. Johnson, 79th corporation counsel of the city of New York; Renee Folzenlogen, Arts in Mental Health coordinator for the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris; Anne Mernin, executive director of Toni’s Kitchen; and Masiel Rodriquez-Vars, executive director of the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence.