West Orange HS to present spring musical at OSPAC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School will present its annual spring musical, “The Shows Must Go On,” on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center, 4 Boland Drive, beginning at 8 p.m.

The program will be a celebration of the musicals produced at West Orange High School over the past two decades, from “The Pirates of Penzance” to “West Side Story” to “In the Heights.”

Tickets will be available for sale beginning April 2 at www.woboe.org/seetheshows.