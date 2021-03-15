West Orange Arts Council presents virtual WOHS AP art show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the Visual and Performing Arts Program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Council’s latest show features rising stars of the community.

The 2021 virtual WOHS student exhibit showcases the work of 17 Advanced Placement Studio Art seniors: Clark Bunao, Adriana Garcia, Miguel Intal, Chris King, Tracy Kwok, Finnley Lewis, Alina Oser, Cristal Perez, Olivia Pinto, Jordan Roberts, Kyle Selim, Ella Silivanch, Julia Spellman, Mikayla Tilton, Elian Torres, Ilayda Vural and Dylan Wimberly.

The artists work in several techniques from traditional acrylic, graphite and watercolor to Tombow markers and digital charcoal.

“The students look forward to sharing the work they’ve created over the course of this unusual year of virtual learning,” art teacher Heather Young said. “As over 80 percent plan to or are in the process of applying to higher learning with an art focus, this group show is a great way to enhance their online portfolios.”

The WOHS arts program offers a variety of visual and aesthetic art courses. Students are required to complete a one-semester foundation course in studio art before proceeding to advanced studies like advanced drawing, design, painting, graphics and sculpture. After that, juniors and seniors may enroll in Advanced Placement Studio Art, producing portfolios for college admission and earning up to six advanced placement college credits.

This student exhibit has significant meaning for both organizations as it marks the one-year anniversary of the pandemic lockdown. “Last March we no sooner installed the show at the WOAC gallery than the governor placed New Jersey in lockdown,” said Lisa Suss, WOAC board member and co-curator.

“While our doors were closed, we were working behind the scenes to stay connected and keep the arts alive,” WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano said. “The WOAC offered several virtual shows and two hybrid — virtual and in-person at the gallery — this past year with more in store for 2021.”

The virtual exhibit will be available on the West Orange Arts Council website at www.woarts.org. Additional events, including a virtual reception, are being planned. Follow the West Orange Arts Council on social media and check the website regularly.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.