West Orange library, arts council present ‘Play Ball! Art and Sports’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library and West Orange Arts Council present “Play Ball! Art and Sports” on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Award-winning art history lecturer Janet Mandel will visually illustrate the excitement, drama and human connection that come from sports.

This event will take a look at how sports have been portrayed in art throughout the ages. Looking at the history of sport through the lens of the artist’s imagination can teach lessons about social changes, as well as about the nature of the sport itself. Attendees will see some astonishing images by many well-known artists.

To register for this Zoom program, send an email to the library at ref@westorangelibrary.org.