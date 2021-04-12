‘Orange Reclaimed’ art exhibit evokes hope

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Good Crowd Events is currently showing “Orange Reclaimed,” a new virtual exhibit that uses the color orange to evoke hope, optimism, and determination. This exhibit was conceived of and curated by the gallery’s visiting curator, Grace Modla. The show will be online through May 8.

Participating artists are Sybil Archibald, Paola Bermudez, Debra Bernath, Tina Bernstein, Barbara M. Bickart, Debrah Block Krol, Richard Bonomo, Lynne Breitfeller, Carol Cassel Baker, Maya Cozmos, Scott Culley, Arie M. Dalleis, Susan Darwin, Dawn DiCicco, Thomas Farawell, Holley Flagg, Russell Flagg, Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon, Tina Glavan, Rene Gortat, Frances Gunther, Victoria Hanks, Kathleen Heron, Sarah Intemann, Shakima Johnson, Aida Jones, George Kopp, Laura Lou Levy, Colleen Lineberry, Jennifer Malone, Marlies Merk Najaka, Elaine T. Nguyen, Ann Niles, J. Steven Patton, Stacey AS Pritchard, Red, Erin Rogers Pickering, Maria Savidis Markatos, Ellen Hallie Schiff, Ann Shoshkes, SiriOm Singh, Florence Weisz and Andrea Zinn.

Visit goodcrowdevents.com or i19gallery.com for more information.