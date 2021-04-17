Broadway and television stars join outdoor dinner and music series in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — NiCori Studios & Productions, in association with Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center and Frungillo Catering, will be producing “Music at the Mansion: Porch Performances” beginning May 8 and continuing with 15 different singers through Sept. 25.

Corinna Sowers Adler will host Music at the Mansion, an evening of dinner and entertainment that will be safe, socially distant and fun. Each night will include a performance by one a top cabaret, Broadway and/or television performer on the large wraparound porch at Oakeside.

Performers include Stearns Matthews on May 8, Lisa Yaeger on May 15, Christina Bianco on June 5, Rosemary Loar on June 27, Lisa Viggiano on July 3, Ami Brabson on July 10, Jane Seaman on July 17, David LaMarr and Darnell White on July 24, Nicolas King on July 31, Marissa Mulder on Aug. 14, Ty Stephens on Aug. 21, Tony Carlin and Susan Knight on Aug. 28, Celia Berk on Sept. 4, Natalie Douglas on Sept. 18 and Adler on Sept. 25. Each evening begins with dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the performance. Tickets are charged per person and include full meal and performance; the events are BYOB.

All performances will happen rain or shine under the large, covered wraparound porch. Virtual tickets will also be available for each show. All performers are subject to change. Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center is located at 240 Belleville Ave. Visit www.NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.