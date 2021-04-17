SOPAC to hold scavenger hunt as virtual fundraiser this May

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center will hold its new spring fundraiser, a scavenger hunt, during the first weekend of May, from Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. to Sunday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Players ages 5 to 105 are welcome from near and far to enjoy a weekend of fun activities that will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, while also raising funds needed to support SOPAC as it fights the devastating financial impacts of the pandemic.

Join the SOPAC Scavenger Hunt on a quest to beat the clock! Complete missions, earn points and take the lead to victory. Missions range from text, photo or location-based instructions for participants to complete at their own pace. Participants don’t need to live in South Orange or Maplewood to play. While some missions will involve SOMA community locales, most can be completed from anywhere. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/scavenger-hunt/ for more information and to purchase tickets.