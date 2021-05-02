Watershed Literary Events to feature poets from SOMA

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Watershed Literary Events, a spoken-word series sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs in South Orange, will host its second virtual reading of the year on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. The event will feature Columbia High School graduate and Maine poet laureate Stuart Kestenbaum and Maplewood poet and photographer Rachelle Parker. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a question-and-answer session after the reading. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84565929724.

Watershed Literary Events hosts four readings a year, featuring both established and emerging writers with a connection to New Jersey. For updated information, check back with the South Orange Village website or contact Peter Travers at ptravers@southorange.org.