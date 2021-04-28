East Orange unveils massive Black Lives Matter mural

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — A nearly 9,000-square-foot Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled to the public on Sunday, April 25, at Manufacturer’s Village, 356 Glenwood Ave. in East Orange. The project is a first-time artistic collective and community initiative created to inspire change amid social unrest related to the police killings of black and brown people. This is the city’s largest public art installation project and it combines the work of 16 commissioned local artists, led by artist and lifelong East Orange resident Malcolm Rolling.

Photos Courtesy East Orange Public Information Officer