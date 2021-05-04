West Orange High’s ‘The Shows Must Go On’ delights OSPAC audience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School spring musical, “The Shows Must Go On,” was performed outdoors at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center on April 23 and 24 to the delight of a masked and socially distanced audience.

The show opened with senior Justin Peters, who served as narrator, performing an impressive rendition of “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” from “The Pirates of Penzance.” He set the bar high for the rest of the performers, and they did not disappoint, belting out ballads, rap, rock and upbeat tunes along with lilting and lively dance numbers.

The ensemble cast performed songs from a wide swath of musical theater, including “West Side Story,” “The Pajama Game,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Little Mermaid,” “In the Heights,” “The Wiz,” “Rent,” “Mamma Mia,” “Cabaret,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.

The show closed with a number from “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the high school’s 2020 musical, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD