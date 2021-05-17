Warren Court Art Walk this coming weekend in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Warren Court Art Walk will be Saturday, May 22, Sunday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Montrose Park Historic District of South Orange. Local artists Sybil Archibald, Wendy Bellermann, and Leslie Goldman have been prolific during the pandemic and they’ve decided it’s time to make lemonade out of lemons. If people can’t go to the galleries, the galleries can come to the people! The three artists have curated a one-block art walk with 18 outstanding local artists.

Among the many disciplines on display will be painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, photography, printmaking, book arts and collage. Live demonstrations of jade carving and monotype printmaking, among others, will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. On Saturday there will be live acoustic music by Steve Jones from 1 to 4 p.m. at 48 Warren Court.

Participating artists are Goldman, Archibald, Bellermann, Amelia Panico, Carol Black-Lemon, Annie McGinnis-Issa, Aaron Lifschultz, Cat Delett, Fred Courts, Jay Pingree, Jeremy Moss, Joan Diamond, Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite, Katharine Houston-Voss, Lisa Lackey, April Merl, Josh Stout and Cynthia Vaughn.

This is an outdoor event and COVID-19 safety rules will be in effect. For more information, visit https://www.tinyurl.com/2vatpr95.