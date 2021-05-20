Django A Gogo returns to Maplewood this June

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Stephane Wrembel has announced Django A Gogo Festival 2021, which will be held Thursday, June 3, through Sunday, June 6, comprising four concerts and an intensive two-day guitar workshop. This world-class event celebrates the music and life of legendary musician and composer Django Reinhardt. The concert repertoire follows the Django canon and veers into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between artists from various backgrounds performing at the highest level of musicianship.

Wrembel is a composer, teacher and one of the preeminent guitarists specializing in the Django Reinhardt style; he is most known for his Grammy Award–winning composition “Bistro Fada” from the Academy Award–winning Woody Allen movie “Midnight In Paris.”

The first three concerts will take place at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Thursday, June 3; Friday, June 4; and Saturday, June 5, at 8 p.m. with each show having a different theme and lineup of musicians. Tickets may be purchased at djangoagogo.com. Strict safety protocols will be in place and are posted at thewoodlandnj.com. For more information, call 973-843-7157.

The Woodland will also be the venue for the two-day guitar workshop with Wrembel, his band members and special guests, with an intensive series focusing on rhythm and improvisation in the style of Reinhardt. It is an opportunity for participants to learn and to perform with the full band. The camp is limited to two groups of 10 students. The sessions will be held Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, from 9 A.M. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. A tuition fee is charged..

Django A Gogo 2021 will conclude with another performance by The Django Experiment at Drom, 85 Avenue A in New York City, on Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 212-777-1157 or visit dromnyc.com.

Django A Gogo 2021 is sponsored by Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, which organizes and facilitates performances and cultural activities throughout the township of Maplewood.