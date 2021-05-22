Ember to present final concert of the season, ‘Emerge’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Ember, the critically acclaimed choral ensemble of Schola Cantorum on Hudson, will present a live and virtual season finale concert, “Emerge,” where the group will examine this period in our lives between what was and what will be.

Ember will perform live on Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s in the Village, 218 West 11th St. in New York City, and will livestream the performance. To purchase tickets for the virtual performance, visit https://www.musae.me/ember/experiences/1062/emerge, and for the live performance, visit https://tinyurl.com/EmberNYC.

Ember’s final concert of the season will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange, on Sunday, June 13, at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/EmberNJ. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and attendees must wear a face mask to enter.

The concert will begin with “To Sit and Dream,” by Rosephanye Powell. The ensemble will also showcase another piece by Ola Gjeilo with “Unicornis Captivatur.” Additional selections of the concert include “And Einstein Said,” by Trent Worthington; “The Spaces in Between Us,” arranged by Larry Nickel; “Sound Over All Waters,” by William V. Malpede; “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” by Paul Simon and arranged by V. Peterson; and “I Believe,” by Mark Miller.

“Wisdom seems to suggest an introspective responsiveness to significant events,” founding Artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King said. “One of our compositions, ‘Unicornis captivatur,’ by Ola Gjeilo, draws upon a theme represented in most religions as well as in mythology that points to the healing power within each of us, if we listen to it. We all find our own unique way, and, as always, the notion that we can be ‘a bridge over troubled waters’ for each other in times of trial is the heart and soul of how we seek to live and love and sing, as Ember.”

For more information, visit www.EmberEnsemble.org.