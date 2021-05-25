WOHS music director earns doctorate degree in worship studies

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School music director William Farley has received his doctorate degree in worship studies, specifically sacred music, from Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Va. He received his bachelor’s degree from Westminster Choir College, currently housed in Lawrenceville, and master’s degree at Montclair State University, both in music education.

Farley has taught at West Orange High School for 21 years, where he has served as the music director for the honors chamber and tenor/bass choirs, piano lab instructor, and general music classes teacher. Extracurricular activities include adviser and director of the Jubilee Choir — an auditioned group — and coach/adviser of the award-winning boys step team.

“I wanted to become a music educator, first, because of my love for music, enhanced by my own middle and high school choir directors; second, simply because of the ‘magic’ music has in bringing people together; and third, I believe that the gift and knowledge of music instilled in me is to be passed down to others of similar musical talent as well as those who share the same passion for music, so that music and music-making thrives from generation to generation,” Farley said, adding that music and arts education is extremely important for children. “Through the years, I’ve gathered this from the students: Music is important because the music ensembles that they have participated in teach them how to work and create together, give them an appreciation for all genres of music, and create lasting friendships with their peers.”

In addition to the many students who have gone on to music education, several of Farley’s students have gone on to successful careers in music and theater, including:

Okieriete Onaodowan, who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton,” starred in “Grey’s Anatomy” and currently is in “Station 19.”

Warner Miller, a stage and screen actor who got his break in “American Gangsta,” “Luke Cage,” “Boardwalk Empire” and currently on “Manifest.”

James Gibbs, a renowned trumpeter, music producer, bandleader and educator.

Gabriella Rodriguez, WOHS singer and theater star who toured in “The Color Purple” nationally in 2019-20.

Melody Ector, now a keyboard player for the alt pop group “King Princess.”

As the pandemic begins to wind down and the hope of returning to normal grows, Farley is looking forward to working with students in person again.

“I want to get back to live instruction as soon as we safely can,” he said. “It’s the blend and balance of live singing that creates harmony and camaraderie within the performing community. The students miss it and so do I.”