‘Painters in the Park’ inspires beautiful creations at Memorial Park

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Saturday, May 15, the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy, in conjunction with the Maplewood Department of Community Services, held its first-ever “Painters in the Park” event. Some 20 local artists painted “en plein air” in historic Memorial Park, while parkgoers strolled through the park, enjoying their work and the beautiful spring day.

Participating artists included Sybil Archibald, Peter Astor, Susan Brand, Amanda Burns-Elhassouni, Maizie Connerton-Ryan, Susan Darwin, Irene Dunsavage, Leslie Goldman, Pam Gosner, Manman Huang, Judith Kramer, Jennifer Malone, Monica Mangan, June Mann, Tori Chickering O’Connell, Rachel Pruzan, Jennifer Ryan, Amy Zorn and organizer Lara Tomlin.

The Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy is a nonprofit organization formed in 2017 to support the township of Maplewood in preserving, maintaining and improving this historic park, which was designed by the landscape architecture firms of the Olmsted Brothers and Brinkley and Holbrook, and is listed in the National and New Jersey registers of historic places. For more information, visit www.MaplewoodMemorialParkConservancy.org.

Photos Courtesy of Deborah Lyons