Paper Mill’s Brookside Cabaret returns for summer 2021

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill has announced the return of its Brookside Cabaret, starting Wednesday, June 9. The outdoor series, which debuted last summer, features world-class performers and fine dining under the stars at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant.

Veteran singers of Paper Mill, Broadway and beyond will return to the Brookside Cabaret for performances presented Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., featuring Susan Speidel and Joe Regan from June 9 to 10 and from Aug. 18 to 21; Gavin Lee from June 11 to 12; Kelli Rabke from June 16 to 19; Rema Webb from June 23 to 26; Alexander Kariotis from June 30 to July 3; The Playbillies from July 7 to 10; Jenna Pastuszek from July 14 to 17; Kathryn Allison from July 21 to 24; Elena Shaddow from July 28 to 31; Marieann Meringolo from Aug. 4 to 7; Elizabeth Ward Land from Aug. 11 to 14; Dion Simmons Grier from Aug. 25 to 28; Angela Birchett from Sept. 8 to 11; Andrew Kober on Sept. 15 and 16; Kyle Taylor Parker on Sept. 17 and 18; and Nicholas Rodriguez from Sept. 22 to 25. More artists will be announced at a later date.

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons will get a first taste of head chef Jacques Marra’s menu, featuring upscale “new American” cuisine. Previously a chef at the Metropolitan Opera House for 13 years, Marra also headed the kitchens of upscale NYC eateries such as Quatorze and The Biltmore Room.

Reservations are required. Visit www.PaperMill.org or call 973-315-1707.