Paper Mill Playhouse to hold virtual gala on June 4

MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year, the “Paper Mill Playhouse Together at Home Gala,” to be held virtually on Friday, June 4. The event will be hosted on Virtual Tables, an interactive platform designed to evoke the excitement and glamour of Paper Mill’s in-person galas. The virtual cocktail party begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a star-studded one-hour program at 7 p.m. that will include performances, tributes and a live auction including a chance to bid on tickets to an Elton John concert at Madison Square Garden and a New York Yankees luxury suite experience for two people to watch the game with World Series champion players. The silent auction will be active during the event and continue until 10 p.m. the night of the event.

“This year’s event is more critical than ever,” said Mike Stotts, Paper Mill’s managing director. “The proceeds from our gala will help ensure that we are ready to launch an exciting season of live theater this fall, bring students back to our theater school for in-person instruction, and serve our most vulnerable children through our Theater for Everyone program.”

“This gala promises to be an entertaining and fun way to support the theater when we need it most,” Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee said. “We’ve lined up several of Paper Mill’s favorite artists to perform and reminisce about their experiences at our theater. There will also be a chance to bid on many exciting auction items. After a long and trying year, this will be an especially joyful celebration.”

This year’s honoree is Merck, a longtime partner of Paper Mill and steadfast supporter of the performing arts. Paula Alston, vice president of facilities at Merck, will receive the Byrne/Keane Arts Advocate Award. And special recognition will be given to the Paper Mill staff for their tireless dedication during the past year.

For more information on the gala or to purchase individual tickets, tables or raffle tickets, contact Leigh Schaedel at 973-315-1663 or lschaedel@papermill.org, or visit Paper Mill’s website at www.papermill.org/support-us/events/.