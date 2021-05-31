‘Band and Brew’ to kick off OSPAC’s 2021 season on June 5

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Pleasant Valley Productions at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center will kick off its 2021 season of entertainment with “Band and Brew” on Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is charged.

“Band and Brew” — sponsored by Downtown West Orange businesses, Advantage Termite and Pest Control, and Select Auto Repair and Towing — will feature live music, local brews, vendors and activities for all ages. The Howlin’ Poets will perform, bringing their blues, R&B, funk and soul influences to the OSPAC stage. KickStart Charlie, an eight-piece rock and roll band, including a three-piece horn section, will also bring a high-energy and visually entertaining performance of hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Orange’s Four City Brewing Co. will be onsite serving local craft brews, and plenty of other food and drink options will be available.

“We are so pleased to have our downtown businesses supporting OSPAC, and excited to see OSPAC bringing back amazing entertainment to West Orange and the downtown area,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said.

“Band and Brew” is the first of a lineup of events planned for the 2021 season at OSPAC, located at 4 Boland Drive in West Orange.

“Pleasant Valley Productions welcomes you to join us this summer at OSPAC for an exciting season of entertainment,” PVP Artistic Director Camille Vecchio-DiLorenzo said.

Tickets for all events are all priced from $5 to $10. Tickets may be purchased in person at the gate of OSPAC and free parking is available on site.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place to ensure safety at all OSPAC events. For more information on COVID-19 protocols and upcoming OSPAC events, visit https://www.ospacnj.org.