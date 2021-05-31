Sculpture Park hosts opening reception for new artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Wildflower Sculpture Park, a program of the South Mountain Conservancy, will host its annual opening reception to celebrate the installation of new artworks on Friday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 10 Bear Lane in Maplewood. On display will be the work of Maria Lupo, Oki Fukunaga, Christoph Spath and Lee Tribe.

To accompany the art, there will be a musical performance by flutist Christian Vega. Light refreshments will be provided. The rain date is Friday, June 11.

The artists will be in attendance and are open to questions about the process of their work. Lupo will demonstrate the assemblage of her “living quilt” piece made of teabags. She will offer guests the opportunity to add their own positive wishes to be embedded into the quilt.

Now in its 10th year, the sculpture park is supported by the conservancy and the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. The annual show supplements the 13 other works already on display. Current sculptures can be viewed at the Wildflower Sculpture Park until April of next year.

“The original reason behind the sculpture park was to encourage visitors to enter the Wildflower Preserve, which backs the sculpture park,” explained Tricia Zimic, current artistic director. “Since then, it has become an attraction in its own right, with some of the sculptures being placed within the preserve itself.”

Photos Courtesy of Jacqueline Mayers