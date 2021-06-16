Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series returns for 2021

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2021 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series will bring a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the Essex County Park System. This year’s free series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the county, and two cultural festivals.

“The Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage throughout our historic parks system. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze, and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an amazing lineup that is sure to entertain and impress,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The SummerMusic Concert Series is being sponsored by Rose Squared Productions and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. The series is also made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State.

Over the course of 11 weeks this summer, there are 22 different events, featuring some of the best local and international acts in jazz, rock and roll, big band, reggae and more. The 2021 concert series schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m., Weequahic Park, Newark: concert by Smooth and a fireworks spectacular.

Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: concert by The Infernos and a fireworks spectacular; the rain date is Friday, July 2.

Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., Yanticaw Park, Nutley: concert by Jersey Sound.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., Verona Park, Verona: concert by The Symphonics.

Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: concert by Stone Flower, a Santana tribute band.

Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: concert by Eaglemania, an Eagles tribute band.

Monday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Newark: concert by Bradford Hayes.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., Riverbank Park, Newark: concert by the David Cedeno Orchestra.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., Watsessing Park, Bloomfield/East Orange: concert by Gordon James.

Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: concert by Constantine and The Frequency.

Friday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: classic rock concert by New Power Soul.

Saturday, Aug. 21, from noon to 8 p.m., Ivy Hill Park, Newark: the Ivy Hill Food and Music Festival; the rain date is Sunday, Aug. 22.

Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m., Ivy Hill Park, Newark: concert by Layonne Holmes.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m., Vailsburg Park, Newark: concert by K. Brown Express.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Newark: concert by Latin Splendor.

Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., Branch Brook Park, Heller Parkway, Newark: concert by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks spectacular.

Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: a night of doo-wop with The Capris.

Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m., Cedar Grove Park, Cedar Grove: concert by Julian & Dominique.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m., Grover Cleveland Park, Caldwell/Essex Fells: concert by Swingman & The Misfits Mutts.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., Independence Park, Newark: Nanny Assis presents the “Brazilian Experience.”

Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m., Eagle Rock Reservation, West Orange: concert by Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band.

Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weequahic Park, Newark: the House Music Festival and a Splash of Caribbean.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.