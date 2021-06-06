South Orange Symphony to debut its 2021 season in Maplewood

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange Symphony Orchestra will perform its first live concert since January 2020 on Sunday, June 13, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Conducted by Susan Haig, the family-friendly hour-long program starts at 6:30 p.m. and features a variety of orchestral favorites.

The concert opens with the spritely first movement of Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” and includes two movements of Haydn’s famous “Surprise” Symphony No. 94. Indoor seating is available, with masks required. Bring a lawn chair for outdoor seating near the picnic tables or open doors.

Concertmaster Robert Radliff will play the first movement of “Spring,” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Bassist and vocalist Caylen Bryant will perform Donny Hathaway’s 1973 classic “Someday We’ll All Be Free.” And Nate White will conduct movements from Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings.”

Also on the program are selections featuring woodwinds and brass, and the beautiful “Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves,’” by Vaughan-Williams, featuring flute and harp.

And, with the school year nearly complete, the orchestra celebrates soon-to-be SOMA graduates with Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1.”

Come and celebrate the South Orange Symphony’s musical reunion, and a festive prelude to summer. For more information, visit www.SouthOrangeSymphony.com or call 973-376-6349.