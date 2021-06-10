SHU music professor’s podcast premieres on New York radio station

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jason Tramm, assistant professor and director of choral activities at Seton Hall University, had his YouTube podcast, “Music Matters with Jason Tramm,” join the WMCA roster of programs, starting on Saturday, June 5. The podcast will air every Saturday in the 11:30 a.m. to noon slot on AM 570 and FM 102.3.

Tramm teaches voice and conducting; leads the university chorus, chamber choir and orchestra; and in 2017 won the Seton Hall University Faculty Teacher of the Year award. Currently, he also serves as artistic director and principal conductor with the MidAtlantic Artistic Productions as well as director of music in residence of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.

Tramm has also been a frequent guest conductor, leading operatic and symphonic performances in Italy, Romania, Albania and Hungary; in Hungary he recorded an album of rarely heard French operatic arias with the Szeged Symphony.

“In all of these endeavors, I have strived and thrived on the diversity of music and the colleagues that I’m constantly surrounded by, and my interactions and conversations with these colleagues and audience members have always been particularly rewarding and inspiring,” Tramm said.

After the cancellation of the spring 2020 guest conducting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tramm began the podcast in an effort to delve into the effects the pandemic had on the music industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of society and the artistic community must grapple with issues that have never been faced before in our lifetimes,” Tramm said. “On this podcast, we will talk with artists who are making a difference in the cultural landscape of today.”

Tramm has also stated that “Music Matters” is the fastest growing musical cultural podcast on YouTube and will be expanding to multiple other platforms by the end of the summer.

“It is my goal to pull back the curtain and reveal the person behind the art in a way that both music lovers and professional artists can equally enjoy,” he said. “I aim to show the power of music to inspire and uplift even under the most challenging circumstances, as we all face today.”

For more information or to view previous episodes of Tramm’s podcast, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonTramm/videos.