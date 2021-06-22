West Orange HS collaborates with OSPAC, WOAC to create Pride mural

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School art students painted a “Celebrate Pride” mural at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center on June 18 and 20.

The effort was a collaboration between WOHS, OSPAC and the West Orange Arts Council, who provided the pizza. West Orange Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone even stopped by to join in the painting.

The event was organized by West Orange resident Gina Velazquez, who serves on the boards of OSPAC and the WOAC, and is chairperson of the West Orange Special Education Parents Advisory Committee. Paint and supplies were donated by Liquitex and Winsor & Newton.

“I was eager for the West Orange public schools to use the OSPAC space, so after coming up with the idea, getting approval and support from appropriate people, we made it happen with an interactive mural celebrating Pride,” Velazquez said.

WOHS art teachers Heather Young and Nicole Krulik, and WOAC members Booey McBooerson and Aron Lifschultz worked with Velazquez.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD