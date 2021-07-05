Concerts from Bloomfield Civic Band

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Civic Band, conducted by Frank Ortega, will resume its longstanding summer tradition of free, outdoor concerts. The first, on July 12, has a patriotic theme and is titled “American Celebration.” The second, on July 26, will celebrate “Vacation Days.”

The concerts will be held at Pulaski Park, 24 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Bloomfield, at 7 p.m. These concerts feature primarily light fare such as popular tunes from Broadway shows, themes from the movies, jazz, “big band” numbers and marches. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy music under the summer sky.

Sponsored by the Bloomfield Federation of Music, the civic band was founded in 1946. It consists of performers of all ages, both professional musicians and enthusiastic amateurs, who rehearse once a week at the Bloomfield Middle School. Although many members live in Bloomfield, residency is not required. No audition is necessary.