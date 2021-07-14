Practice-A-Thon raises more than $8K for Keys 2 Success Editor

NEWARK, NJ — This year’s Practice-A-Thon, which began in April, has come to a celebratory close. The event was hosted by Keys 2 Success, a music education program providing free piano lessons to students in Newark public schools and public housing.

Even though 2021 was only the second year that Keys 2 Success has hosted a Practice-A-Thon, with the help of inspired volunteers, the organization was able to raise more than $8,000, which will pay for this summer’s Piano Bus program, bringing in-person lessons to students in five different locations in Newark. By participating in the Practice-A-Thon, participants of any skill level could submit 15-minute videos of their practices or performances in a stress-free environment. Whether they were playing the piano, violin or even singing, every participant got the opportunity to share their music with the world.

There were many contributors who helped spread the word about the Practice-A-Thon, one of whom was band teacher Kimberly Burja, who was able to involve the entire Tenafly School District in the Practice-A-Thon. During the course of three months, Tenafly public school students shared their spectacular jazz band, orchestra and solo performances with Keys 2 Success and, by the end of the fundraiser, had collectively raised more than $1,400.

Another instrumental contributor was Amanda Harberg, a composer, piano teacher and mother to Sydney Fink, who participated in this year’s Practice-A-Thon. While this was Harberg’s first time contributing to the Practice-A-Thon, she had been following Keys 2 Success through Facebook for a long time.

“I think it is an important organization. Bringing music education to students in Newark — who may otherwise not have it — is something that I believe in,” Harberg said. “People, generally, loved the idea of the fundraiser and that was nice to see. It raised awareness, even in those who didn’t participate.”

Finally Wesley Liu, a rising junior who first came to know about Keys 2 Success through the Practice-A-Thon last year, volunteered to lead the entire fundraiser this year.

“I learned a lot about how I view the world and the people around me because Keys 2 success isn’t only about fundraising, it’s about raising awareness about racial issues and learning to confront them,” Liu said.

This piece was written by Emely Duraes, an aspiring educator and a rising junior at UCTech. She joined the staff of Keys 2 Success in 2021 and is currently one of the main high school writers and volunteers in the Fundraising Committee.