Maplewood unleashes 2021 summer concert series lineup

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture has announced the lineup for the 2021 Springfield Avenue Gazebo Summer Concert Series. Outdoor, live and in-person performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fridays from July 30 through Aug. 27, and are free, family friendly and open to the public.

“Springfield Avenue is an active, vibrant area of Maplewood. Adding live music to it strengthens the sense of community,” said Ana De Archuleta, division director and curator of the concert series. “Grab your blanket or lawn chair and come discover new sounds, fresh beats and original dance moves. this Summer’s selections promise to have attendees dancing and singing.”

The concert schedule is as follows:

Veredict on July 30. Rockin’ the house from venues as varied as the fabled Stone Pony in Asbury Park to the NFL owners meeting at the Super Bowl in Miami, Fla., Verdict’s polished energy has been fed from the wide-ranging experiences of jamming with Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder, to performing “Stir it Up” and Chick Corea’s “Spain” with Prince Ali of Iran sitting in on drums.

Afrocuba Band on Aug. 6. Since 2001, John Acevedo’s Cuban band has performed authentic Cuban music and Latin jazz in a wide variety of venues up and down the East Coast. The band is one of North Jersey’s most sought-after salsa bands ideal for a variety of events.

EPICSOUL Band on Aug. 13. With soulful sounds from Motown to today’s top R&B and pop hits, the tristate area’s premiere party band has been playing for 11 years. Using a variety of instruments and a strong rhythm section, the band plays Motown, classic R&B, Latin music, contemporary pop and jazz standards.

Autumn Jones on Aug. 20. Playing with a big band, the Maplewood singer-songwriter will perform soulful R&B. Area fans may know her from her performances at Maplewoodstock and the South Orange Performing Arts Center. Jones won Tracks Music awards for Best R&B Song and Best Studio Sound this year for “Bittersweet.”

Gypsy Funk Squad on Aug. 27. This unique, eclectic dance band plays funked-up and traditional music from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, the Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon and India, and songs reminiscent of bohemian cafes and exotic bazaars from around the world. Their repertoire includes gypsy-style, revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises.

“Our seventh year of the gazebo concert series promises to be better than ever before with a mix of some familiar favorites and some new talent,” Mayor Frank McGehee said. “Please come out and enjoy these exciting, rich and fun musical experiences with your family and friends.”

“This year we are not only thrilled about the great genres of music being offered, but also the newest addition, ‘A Taste of Cultures,’” Township Committeeman Vic DeLuca said. “Each week we’ll have a different menu, so you’ll be able to experience new flavor sensations. Bring your appetite and wallet to support our local food establishments.”

For information, visit www.maplewoodartsandculture.org or email dac@twp.maplewood.nj.us.