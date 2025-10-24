Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Maplewood Village hosted its annual Art Walk and Music Fest on Sunday, Oct. 19. Sections of Maplewood Avenue, Baker Street and Highland Place were closed off for the event that included more than 50 artists displaying their creations and several bands, including the Water Towers Band, pictured above, plus acoustic acts and a DJ. The art on display included paintings, ceramics, handcrafted jewelry, and photography.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry