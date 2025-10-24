October 24, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

October 22, 2025
No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

October 22, 2025
Tycoon Dog plays Memorial Park MAP-Tycoon Dog1-C

Tycoon Dog plays Memorial Park

October 22, 2025
Trees bring shade and a lesson EO-Tree Planting10-C

Trees bring shade and a lesson

October 15, 2025

Related Stories

MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 1
BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 3
MAP-Tycoon Dog1-C

Tycoon Dog plays Memorial Park

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 6
WO-Gold Award1-C

Girls receive top Scouting award

Cynthia Cumming October 15, 2025 39
MAP-Schnaars-C

Service planned to honor long-time volunteer

Editor October 15, 2025 53
GR-Goldman-C

PSE&G working on outages

Daniel Jackovino October 15, 2025 62

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy LOGO-Glen-Ridge 2

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament LOGO-Glen-Ridge 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title CROSS-CHS SEC3 4

Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Art Walk33-C

Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 1
MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 1
OBIT-PHOTO-Melissa-Watson--285x404.jpg

Melissa Watson

Obituaries Editor October 24, 2025 3
BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 3