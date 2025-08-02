Arts center’s location is debated

The West Orange Town Council is considering a proposal that could force the West Orange Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop to vacate its long- standing space at 551 Valley Road.

Supporters of the WOAC attended the last council meeting, including West Orange Arts Council Chair Patricia Mitrano, who gave a five-minute speech urging the town leaders to maintain support for the center.

“Each year, with passion and purpose, our working board and dedicated volunteers design and produce inclusive programming, support artists, and create opportunities for people of all ages to experience the power of the arts,” Mitrano said. “For the last 25 years, the West Orange Arts Center has brought people together – creating unity through creativity.”

Mitrano cited some of the organization’s recent programming for Juneteenth, Women’s History, Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage.

“You only need to visit our website to see the photo galleries and videos that capture the spirit of the community, acceptance, and joy that the arts generate,” she said.

“We understand that budgets are tight,” Mitrano said. “But cutting the rent subsidy – a modest investment – would jeopardize everything we’ve worked so hard to build.

“It would send the wrong message: that the arts, and the people who make them, are expandable. It’s up to all of us to preserve this space and all that it represents. Support the West Orange Arts Center and affirm that the arts are not extra, but essential.”

The council pays about $1,500 towards the WOAC’s rent while the organization pays an additional $500.

Liana Torrice, West Orange Arts Council board member and gift shop manager, surprised supporters by saying she advocates for moving to a “wonderful new home.”

Her reasoning was that nobody came to the West Orange Arts Center that often – except for opening receptions.

“I’m sorry if I’m disappointing friends and family,” she said. “Wherever we end up, we must continue our dynamic organization.” Lisa Suss, long-time member of the WOAC, who recently resigned, said the arts are a meaningful factor when people decide where to live.

“It pains me to hear there’s a risk,” she said.

Barbara Sax, current president of the Arts Council of Livingston, shared that she grew up in West Orange and was educated through the West Orange education system—which encouraged her to go into arts.

Sax said the Arts Council of Livingston has had six different locations during the past 15 years. “We understand what it is like to lose a home for the arts,” Sax said. “Our town council and mayor understand the value of arts. We cannot do anything if we don’t support the arts. Please support the West Orange Arts Council. They need it.”

Kim Alexander Cook, board member and trustee of Newark Arts, also showed up in support of the WOAC.

“I needed to be here,” Cook said. “The arts bring communities together.”

After the meeting, Mitrano said she understood the council would not immediately cut the funding.

“From my understanding, the outpouring of support from the community put a pause on the cuts,” she said. “Our Arts Council board has the opportunity to meet with the West Orange business administrator next week to go over the fixed and variable projected expenses. And to put our heads together for a solution.”

To learn more about the West Orange Arts Council visit: https://woarts.org/.